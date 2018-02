“Shark Tank’s” Daymond John visited the “Wendy Williams Show” recently and talked about his new book, “Rise & Grind,” his secrets for success and his wedding plans with fiancee Heather Taras.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also, Daymond gave an update on his health and what he thought about Bethenny Frankel’s appearance on “Shark Tank”.

Watch the interview below: