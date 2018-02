Reunited…and it feels so good!!!

The cast of “Martin” including Martin Lawrence, Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell-Martin were spotted leaving Morton’s Steakhouse in Burbank, California and answered a few questions about a possible reboot of their popular ’90s sitcom.

Based on the smiles on their faces and hilarious responses….it might just happen. (crossing our fingers)

Watch the video below: