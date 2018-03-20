Meet Junior Bridgeman, The Richest NBA Player You Probably Never Knew Existed! (Video)





Meet Junior Bridgeman, the richest former NBA player you probably never knew existed.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Bridgeman has a higher net worth than LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kobe Bryant, but he wasn’t even a star in the NBA.

Find out how Bridgeman became one of the richest players in NBA history!

Watch the videos below:

Currently, Bridgeman is president and CEO of Heartland Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola’s newest independent bottler. Heartland serves local communities in Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and Nebraska.