Floyd Mayweather Jr. Shows Off Another $100 Million Dollar Check He Received From Last Fight! (Video)
Lebron James Gets Emotional Watching His Wife Savannah, Kids And Friends Congratulating Him On Being The Youngest NBA Player To Score 30,000 Points! (Video)
LOL: Charles Barkley Fires Back At Lakers Fan Who Tweeted A ‘Krispy Kreme’ Joke About Him (Video)
NBA Baller Montrezl Harrell Explains Why He’s ‘Staying Single’ After Instgram Model Posted Pics Of His House & Car On Social Media After He Flew Her Out! (Video)
Robert Griffin III Proclaims His Love For Fiancee Greta Sadeiko: “I Love This Woman! (Video)

LeBron James Talks Building Wealth, Signing $90 Million Dollar Nike Contract At 18, Investing In Blaze Pizza And More (Video)



During a recent segment on Uninterrupted’s “Kneading Dough” series, LeBron James sat down with his childhood friend and business partner Maverick Carter and opened about growing up poor, life after basketball, being a first-generation moneymaker, betting on business decisions, building a financial kingdom and much more.

Also, James recounted how he felt when he turned down $10 million dollars from Reebok while still in highschool.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the videos below:

FLIP OVER TO PAGE #2 TO CONTINUE WATCHING INTERVIEW>>>>

Pages: 1 2

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment