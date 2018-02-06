LeBron James Talks Building Wealth, Signing $90 Million Dollar Nike Contract At 18, Investing In Blaze Pizza And More (Video)





During a recent segment on Uninterrupted’s “Kneading Dough” series, LeBron James sat down with his childhood friend and business partner Maverick Carter and opened about growing up poor, life after basketball, being a first-generation moneymaker, betting on business decisions, building a financial kingdom and much more.

Also, James recounted how he felt when he turned down $10 million dollars from Reebok while still in highschool.

Watch the videos below:

