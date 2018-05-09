Watch: Jada Pinkett-Smith Gets Emotional While Apologizing To Will Smith’s First Wife Sheree Fletcher For Having An Affair With Will While They Were Still Married! (Video)

Watch: Rapper 2 Chainz Proposes Again To Longtime Fiancee Kesha Ward On The 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet (Video)
On the first episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series titled “Red Table Talk,” Jada sat down with her husband Will Smith’s first wife, Sheree Fletcher, and apologized to her for having an affair with Will while they were still legally married.

During the episode, Pinkett Smith and Fletcher opened up about the difficult times they faced trying to co-parent together, become a blended family and even recounted some of the times tension and emotions were running so high.

Sheree and Will married in 1992, the same year the pair welcomed their oldest son, Trey Smith. Three years later, Sheree and Will unfortunately got divorced and Will moved on to marry his then mistress Jada in 1997.

Watch the emotional discussion video:


