DJ Envy And His Wife Gia Casey Open Up About His Infidelity And Who Helped Them Save Their Marriage! (Video)





The Breakfast Club’s DJ Envy, real name Raashaun Casey, and his wife Gia Casey sat down with the ladies of “The Real” and opened up about his infidelity and which celebrity reached out and helped them save their marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Back in 2013, Envy publicly admitted to having an affair with “Love and Hip Hop” reality TV star Erica Mena.

Watch the interview below:

DJ envy graduated from Virginia’s Hampton University with a degree in business administration.

Envy and Gia have been together since high school and married in 2001. They have five children: daughters Madison, London, and Brooklyn; sons Logan and Jason.