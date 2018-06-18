Watch: Stephen A. Smith ‘Shoots His Shot’ At Reporter Brhitney Decamps (Video)





Over the past few days, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith had social media buzzing again after a 2013 throwback video resurfaced and went viral of him “shooting his shot’ at TAB Sports reporter Brhitney Decamps.

It is a coincidence that this video has resurfaced due to the fact that last week Stephen A. was forced to apologize for telling Snoop Dogg he was an “ass man” during an interview.

Since the 2013 video, Brhitney Decamps named has changed to Brhitney Harbaugh, after marrying University of Michigan assistant coach Jay Harbaugh.