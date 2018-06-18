NFL Star Adrian Peterson’s Alleged Side Chick Heart Malone Releases Their Alleged Secret DM’s On Her Instagram Page…And Then Deletes It. (Video – Pics))
NFL Baller Reuben Foster’s Ex-Girlfriend Elissa Ennis Testifies In Court On How She Lied About Him Hitting Her, Her Plan To Extort Him For Money And F-Up His Career..Plus Admits To Stealing $8,000 From Him! (Video)
David Johnson’s Wife Meghan Brock Johnson
Larry Fitzgerald’s Girlfriend Melissa Blakesley
Watch: Rapper 2 Chainz Proposes Again To Longtime Fiancee Kesha Ward On The 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet (Video)

Watch: Stephen A. Smith ‘Shoots His Shot’ At Reporter Brhitney Decamps (Video)



Over the past few days, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith had social media buzzing again after a 2013 throwback video resurfaced and went viral of him “shooting his shot’ at TAB Sports reporter Brhitney Decamps.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Check out the video below:

It is a coincidence that this video has resurfaced due to the fact that last week Stephen A. was forced to apologize for telling Snoop Dogg he was an “ass man” during an interview.

Watch the video below:

Stephen A. Smith answering some questions on Snoop Dogg's show 😂😂😂

A post shared by BALLGOD (@ballgod) on

Since the 2013 video, Brhitney Decamps named has changed to Brhitney Harbaugh, after marrying University of Michigan assistant coach Jay Harbaugh.

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Warren Sapp Tweets Pics Of Adult Toys In Response To Jami Cantor's NFL Network S*xual Harassment All...
CNN Commentator Angela Rye Clowns Omarosa On White House Firing: 'Bye Girl!' (Video)
Watch: LeBron James' Reaction When Wife Savannah Started To “Back That Azz Up” On Him At His NYE Par...
DJ Envy And His Wife Gia Casey Open Up About His Infidelity And Who Helped Them Save Their Marriage!...
Shaq Gets Roasted On Social Media For Giving The Worst Method Ever For Saving Money On Gas!! (Video)
Snoop Dogg Speaks On His 21+ Years Relationship With Wife Shante, Kanye West Needing More Black Wome...
Snoop Dogg Visits 'The View,' Speaks On Kanye's Controversial Slavery Comments, Friendship With Mart...
Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Talks Candid About S*x And How Her Late Grandmother Taught Her About M#sturb...

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment