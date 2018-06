On a recent episode of her Facebook Watch series, “Red Table Talk,” actress Jada Pinkett Smith sat down with her own mother and daughter and opened up about the hot topic of s#x.

In the video, Pinkett Smith revealed everything from losing her virginity to embracing abstinence, her late grandmother teaching her about m#sturbation at age 9, her addiction to adult toys and much more.

Watch the videos below:

See the full episode below: