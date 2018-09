Newly crowned Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin stopped by ‘Good Morning America” and opened up about her win and how she plans to use her new platform.

Representing New York, Franklin was crowned the 92nd Miss America at Sunday’s event in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The 24-year-old opera singer, Franklin, is a native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and earned her master’s degree in music composition from UNC School of the Arts.

Watch the interview below: