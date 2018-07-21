



Check out this inspiring story about a business savvy 13-year-old Minneapolis boy named Jaequan who is selling hot dogs to make some extra summer money to buy school clothes.

As a result, unfortunately an unknown person reported Jaequan’s hot business for not having a permit. But instead of shutting down Jaequan’s business, surprisingly the Minneapolis Health Department and city stepped in and helped him become a fully legal food stand with a permit.

Watch the video below:

After the video above started buzzing on social media, business is booming at Jaequan’s hot dog stand in Minneapolis.

Watch the video update below: