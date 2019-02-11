Check out this video of NFL “Rookie Of The Year” star Darius Leonard’s mother’s priceless reaction to her son surprising her with a brand new car.
Leonard, who currently plays for Indianapolis Colts, surprised his mother with a new Mercedes over the weekend. Leonard’s mother’s
reaction to the gift was priceless, as she ran to the car, followed by celebration laps in the parking lot.
Leonard posted a video of the surprise below….her reaction is priceless.
Gotta keep mom dukes happy !! pic.twitter.com/r0jOR5SvK0
— Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) February 11, 2019