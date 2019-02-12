



Meet Alexandra Barbee Woods, wife of NFL star Robert Woods.

When talking about how they first met, Robert revealed that Alexandra blew him off when he first approached her.

Robert tells Wedding Lifestyle Magazine: “We were at a party and she was amazing in all white with a beautiful smile and great legs,” he says. But her friends froze him out thinking, “Who is this guy?” Later, after a mutual acquaintance urged her to get to know him, Alexandra introduced herself to Robert. They talked, exchanged information and the next evening went on a casual date. “Not a day went by when we didn’t talk, text or FaceTime,” says Robert. She flew cross-country to visit him and he spent his breaks in California with her.

After two years of dating, Robert got on one knee and popped the big question to Alexandra while vacationing at the Turks & Caicos. And of course, she said “Yes.”

On July 7th, 2018, Woods married his longtime partner Alexandra Barbee at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California.

Check out the video below of the couple’s beautiful wedding.

Robert Woods currently plays for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams. Woods was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played college football at USC, where he was recognized as a consensus All-American.

On March 9th, 2017, Woods signed a five-year, $34 million contract that includes $15 million guaranteed with the Los Angeles Rams.



Photo Source/Credit: Alexandra Woods