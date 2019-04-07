Stephen A. Smith Speaks On NBA Coach David Fizdale’s Wife: “My Gawd, She’s Something Special! (Video)

Congratulations: Idris Elba Marries Longtime Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre (Video)
While hosting his sports talk radio show a few weeks ago, “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” Smith took a whole minute out of his New York Knicks segment to talk about how attractive the team’s head coach David Fizdale’s wife is to him.

When talking about Fizdale’s wife, Natasha Sen-Fizdale, Smith said: “My gawd, she’s something special!” Smith even went a little further and proclaimed Mrs. Fizdale as “the first lady of New York City.”

Watch the thirsty video below:

