Stephen A. Smith Speaks On NBA Coach David Fizdale’s Wife: “My Gawd, She’s Something Special! (Video)





While hosting his sports talk radio show a few weeks ago, “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” Smith took a whole minute out of his New York Knicks segment to talk about how attractive the team’s head coach David Fizdale’s wife is to him.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

When talking about Fizdale’s wife, Natasha Sen-Fizdale, Smith said: “My gawd, she’s something special!” Smith even went a little further and proclaimed Mrs. Fizdale as “the first lady of New York City.”

Watch the thirsty video below:

Stephen A. really took a whole minute out of his Knicks segment to talk about David Fizdale’s wife lmaooo pic.twitter.com/SLWqAgGcGt — Q (@Quintinpeltier) February 27, 2019

CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT MORE ABOUT DAVID FIZDALE’S WIFE NATASHA SEN>>>>