NBA Star Jrue Holiday Takes A Leave Of Absence From Playing In The NBA To Care For His Sick – Pregnant Wife Lauren Holiday. (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that NBA star Jrue Holiday has decided to take a leave of absence from playing in the NBA to take of his sick wife, Lauren Holiday, who has a brain tumor and six months pregnant.

NBA star Jrue Holiday will not be there to start the New Orleans Pelicans’ 2016-2017 season. Instead, he will be by his wife Lauren Holiday’s side.

The Holidays were left devastated when they received news that doctors had discovered a benign tumor on the right side of Lauren’s brain, according to NOLA.com. Lauren, who is an retired soccer star, was about six months pregnant at the time of the diagnosis, and while the tumor is operable and not a threat to their unborn daughter’s health, it needs to be removed.

“My family comes before basketball,” Jrue, 26, told NOLA.com. “I’m obviously blessed to play this game and be in the position I am in, but my wife is the most important thing in the world to me. She comes before anything else.”

He also commented on how the diagnosis has affected the upcoming birth of their daughter.

“Obviously, we were and are still very excited about the birth of our first child, but our focus shifted from having this magnificent blessing to making sure everything is going to be OK with Lauren and the child,” Jrue told NOLA.com. “Our priorities right now are being able to manage Lauren’s symptoms and still have a fairly healthy pregnancy.”

Lauren, 28, is due in mid-October, but the couple is hoping to induce the birth so doctors can operate on Lauren as soon as possible, NOLA.com reported. Doctors are planning to operate six weeks after Lauren gives birth, according to NOLA.com.

Jrue added that his team has been incredibly supportive of his decision to take a leave of absence.