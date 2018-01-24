Robert Griffin III Proclaims His Love For Fiancee Greta Sadeiko: “I Love This Woman! (Video)





As the 2017 year came to an end, NFL star Robert Griffin III took to his social media pages to count his many blessings by posting a sweet video proclaiming his love for his fiancee and soon-to-be wife Greta Sadeiko and his two daughters.

Along with the video below, Griffin wrote:

“I love this woman with all of me and she has proven to me every day this is real. Greatest feeling in the world is to love and be loved. I’m blessed to say I have truly found that. You are my lobster baby and I can’t wait for the adventures 2018 brings. #Love #Happiness” “Thank you 2017 for blessing us with our first child together, I’m blessed to have 2 amazing daughters and she said yes to marrying me in 2018. Such a special year! #Love #2017 #KnowYourWhy #Thankful” Watch the video below: A post shared by Robert Griffin III (@rgiii) on Dec 31, 2017 at 5:29pm PST

On July 6th, 2013, Griffin married his college sweetheart Rebecca Liddicoat. Rebecca gave birth to Griffin’s first child, Reese Ann Griffin, on May 21, 2015. On August 16th, 2016, it was reported that Griffin and his now ex-wife Rebecca were separated and in the process of filing for divorce.

Days after the separation reports, Griffin reportedly started dating Estonian heptathlete Grete Šadeiko. The pair got engaged on May 13th, 2017. On Sunday, July 2nd, 2017, Griffin announced on his Instagram page the Greta had just given birth to their daughter, Gloria Griffin.

Robert and Greta are set to tie the knot in March 2018.

Robert Griffin III is currently a NFL free agent. He was drafted by the Washington Redskins second overall in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

After getting injured, Griffin was released by the Washington Redskins on March 7th, 2016. On March 24, 2016, Griffin signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the Cleveland Browns. After a not so good year with the Cleveland Browns, Griffin was released by the team on March 10th, 2017.