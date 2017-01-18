T.I. Schools Kanye West, Steve Harvey, And Other Black Celebrities On Meeting With Donald Trump: “There’s A Willie Lynch Agenda Going On!” (Video)





After news hit on social media about Kanye West and now Steve Harvey meeting with Donald Trump, rapper/actor Clifford “T.I.” Harris decided he had seen enough and sent out a special message to all the minority celebrities in the entertainment industry about what’s really going on behind these meetings.

In his special message, T.I. explains why black celebs should be very careful about meeting with Trump and compared the meetings to the “Willie Lynch” agenda.

Watch the video below….

What is the Willie Lynch agenda you ask?

The Willie Lynch agenda is a speech that was delivered by Willie Lynch, a British slave owner in the West Indies, to other slave owners on the bank of the James River in the colony of Virginia in 1712. Lynch was invited to the colony of Virginia to teach his methods to slave owners there. The term “lynching” is derived from his last name. In short, Lynch”s agenda outlined in detail how the slave owners could divide and control slaves by basically making them turn against each other. In Lynch’s agenda, he used fear, distrust and envy to control the slaves.