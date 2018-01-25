Watch: NBA Star Russell Westbrook Surprises Family With Car He Won For Being All-Star Game MVP! (Video)
NBA Baller Montrezl Harrell Explains Why He’s ‘Staying Single’ After Instgram Model Posted Pics Of His House & Car On Social Media After He Flew Her Out! (Video)



Earlier this week, NBA baller Montrezl Harrell learned the hard way that he needs to be more careful when meeting random women on social media.

According to “The Fumble,” Harrell was reportedly talking to a female on Instagram and wanted to see her in person…so he flew her out to his house in L.A. But little did he know, she was documenting the entire trip….including posting pics of his house and cars on social media.

Watch the video below for more details..

