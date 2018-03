On the “Jimmy Fallon Show” last night, actor Chadwick Boseman surprised Black Panther fans while they were filming a special video message thanking him.

In the video below, Black Panther fans filmed a video message sharing what the movie means to them …but what they didn’t know was that Chadwick Boseman was right behind the curtain, waiting to surprise them.

Watch the video below: