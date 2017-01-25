DJ Khaled Shows Off His Sneaker Closet And Collection! (Video) Wednesday, January 25, 2017 by BW Staff Check out DJ Khaled giving Complex’s Joe La Puma a view of his entire sneaker closet and collection, which features rare Air Jordans, Yeezys, and much more. Watch the video below….. SEE ALSO:Keeping His Word: Colin Kaepernick Hands Out Clothes And Shoes To The Less Fortunate (Video)Wow: Look Inside This $250 Million California Mega Mansion (Video)Watch: NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr. Goes Undercover As A Lyft Driver! (Video)Congratulations: Keshia Knight Pulliam Gives Birth to Her First Baby “Ella Grace.”…Watch: Odell Beckham Pranks Unsuspecting Giants Fans! (Video)Father-Son Moment: Carmelo Anthony Talks Basketball With His Son Kyian (Video) Check Out These Related Post BallerWives.com