Watch: Cab Driver Says John Elway Is The Greatest Quarterback Ever, Not Realizing Elway Is Sitting In The Backseat . (Video)



Check out this video about a Washington D.C. cab driver named Sam Snow, who recently provided a ride for former Denver Broncos quarterback and current team president John Elway and a few of his friends.

Apparently not realizing Elway was sitting in the backseat, in a spirited discussion with the other passengers, Snow praised Elway and called him the greatest quarterback ever. As a result, Elway’s friends finally informed Mr. Snow that Elway was actually sitting in the backseat the entire time.

Low and behold, Mr. Snow was shocked and surprised to find out his all-time favorite QB was sitting in the back of his car.

