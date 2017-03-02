Wow: The Obamas Land 60 Million Blockbuster Book Deal! (Video)

Congratulations: Tyrese And New Wife Samantha Lee Announce They Secretly Got Married On Valentine’s Day! (Video)
TheBallerLife.com has learned that the Obamas have reportedly signed a 60 million dollar blockbuster book deal with Penguin Random House, according to a report from The New York Times.

Penguin Random House will publish coming books by former President Barack Obama and the former first lady Michelle Obama, the publishing company announced Tuesday night, concluding a heated auction among multiple publishers.

Penguin Random House acquired world rights to the books, and worldwide sales could be substantial. Mr. Obama’s previous books were published by Crown, which also published Mrs. Obama’s book “American Grown,” about the White House garden.A spokeswoman for Penguin Random House would not say whether the books would be memoirs and referred questions to representatives of the Obamas.

