Congratulations: Tyrese And New Wife Samantha Lee Announce They Secretly Got Married On Valentine’s Day! (Video)
Mahershala Ali’s Wife Amatus Sami-Karim
Meet Neku Atawodi, The World’s First Black Female Professional Polo Player (Video)
Jennifer Lopez Speaks On Drake, Love Life And Dating Younger Men! (Video)
So Sweet: Couple’s Love Story Goes Viral Thanks To Beyonce’s Mother!

‘Black Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay: ‘I Want A Diverse Race Pool Of Contestants!! (Video)



The new ‘Black Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay tells ET she wants a very diverse race pool of men to reflect ‘what America looks like.’

See video below…

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment