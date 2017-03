Four time Grammy nominated rapper Rick Ross stopped by the “Wendy Williams Show” and chopped it up with Wendy about his 9th album, “Rather You Than Me.”

Also, Ross set the record straight about his relationship with Joseline Hernandez, why his engagement ended with Lira Galore, why he called out Birdman in his new album and what advice he gave Meek Mill about Nicki Minaj.

