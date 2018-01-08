



Meet Tiffany Brandt Griffen, wife of NFL star Everson Griffen.

Everson and Tiffany first met at a bar called Blondie’s in Brooklyn Park a few years ago and within the first few hours of getting to know each other, each one told their closest friend they were going to marry each other. Everson says,”I walked into the bar, saw her and that’s all she wrote. We’ve been together ever since.”

The couple got engaged back in 2012 and married in July 2014.

Watch the wedding video below:

Everson and Tiffany have three sons. Their oldest son, Greyson, was born in 2013 and their second son, Ellis, was born in 2015. Their third and youngest son, Sebastian Gregory, was born on November 23rd, 2017.

Tiffany Griffen was born Tiffany Brandt. She studied at S.t Catherine University.

Everson Griffen currently plays defensive end for the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings. He was selected in the fourth round and 100th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft after playing college football at USC. On July 26th, 2017, Griffen signed a four-year, $58 million contract extension with the Vikings through the 2022 season.

