Stephen A. Smith Debates LaVar Ball On His Insensitive Comments He Made About Lebron’s Son, Michael Jordan & More! (Watch)

Well, it looks like college basketball phenom Lozo Ball’s dad, Lavar Ball, is still making his marketing rounds on TV saying some hilarious, outrageous comments again on any and everything regarding himself and his three sons.

Earlier today, LaVar stopped by ESPN’s “First Take” and debated host Stephen A. Smith on his insensitive comments he made about Lebron James’ 12-year-old son, him being able to beat Michael Jordan one-on-on, his son Lonzo Ball being better than NBA star Steph Curry and much more.

