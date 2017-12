NBA rookie star Lonzo Ball went Big Baller Brand style for Christmas by copping a $350,000 Rolls-Royce for his parents Lavar and Tina Ball.

Ball showed off the new ride on his social media, with the hashtag #ItsTheLeastICouldDo. Of course the Ball family aren’t strangers to fancy – exotic cars….all three of the brothers push Lamborghinis.

Watch the video below: