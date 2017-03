Ibn Ali Miller, the man Lebron James and Snoop Dogg saluted for breaking up a fight between two teens in a now viral video, was honored in Atlantic City on Wednesday for his good deed. Choking back tears, Miller used his special moment in the spotlight to honor someone else, his mother.

Check out the heartfelt video below….

In case you missed it, here’s the original video of the fight below….

Salute to Ibn Ali Miller!!