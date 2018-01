This past Sunday night, Lebron James threw a banging New Year Eve party with his friends and teammates including Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Tristan Thompson and girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, Isaiah Thomas and his wife and many more.

At one point during the party, Lebron’s wife, Savannah, started “backing that thang up” on him while he recorded it all on his Snapchat.

Watch the video below: