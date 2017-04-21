Superwoman: Serena Williams Was 8-Weeks Pregnant When She Won Australian Open In January (Video)





Tennis superstar and legend Serena Williams’ rep has confirmed that she’s expecting a baby after she posted a photo on Snapchat of her growing baby bump.

According to close sources, Williams was 8 weeks pregnant in January when she won The Australian Open. Williams will miss the rest of the 2017 tennis season, but she’s expected back on the tennis court sometime next year in 2018. Back In December, the 35-year-old mom-to-be got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who is the father of the child.

