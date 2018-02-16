Watch: Serena Williams Surprises A Group Of Young Black Girls With A Private Screening Of ‘Black Panther’ Movie! (Video)





Yesterday, Tennis champ Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian surprised a group of young black girls with a private screening of the highly anticipated “Black Panther” movie.

Serena and hubby Alexis organized the special event in San Fransisco, with approximately 40 members of the youth group “Black Girls Code,” a not-for-profit organization that focuses on providing technology education for African-American girls.

Though the girls knew they were at the theater to see Black Panther, they actually had no idea that Serena was going to be in the theater to watch with them. When the tennis superstar walked in the room, the crowd of 40 girls went absolutely nuts.