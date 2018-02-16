LeBron James On Daughter Zuri: “Can’t Have Nothing With Her Around!” (Video)
Watch: Kevin Hart Meets Fan Battling Brain Tumor And Forms An Amazing Bond (Video)
Rapper Drake Gifts Fan $50,000 Dollar College Scholarship And $25K To Miami Senior High School! (Video)
Watch: Dwyane Wade Flies From Cleveland To Miami To Surprise His Son Zaire With A Brand New Car! (Video)
Mother Of Joe McKnight’s 8-Year-Old Son Says Road Rage Killer Deserves Life In Prison! (Video)

Watch: Serena Williams Surprises A Group Of Young Black Girls With A Private Screening Of ‘Black Panther’ Movie! (Video)



Yesterday, Tennis champ Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian surprised a group of young black girls with a private screening of the highly anticipated “Black Panther” movie.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Serena and hubby Alexis organized the special event in San Fransisco, with approximately 40 members of the youth group “Black Girls Code,” a not-for-profit organization that focuses on providing technology education for African-American girls.

Though the girls knew they were at the theater to see Black Panther, they actually had no idea that Serena was going to be in the theater to watch with them. When the tennis superstar walked in the room, the crowd of 40 girls went absolutely nuts.

Watch the video below:

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment