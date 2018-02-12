Watch: NBA Star JR Smith & Wife Jewell Do A Gender Reveal Of Their New Baby In Front Of Teammates (Video)

LeBron James On Daughter Zuri: “Can’t Have Nothing With Her Around!” (Video)
Earlier this week, NBA star JR Smith and his wife Jewell did a gender reveal of their new baby in front of his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates and their wives/girlfriends.

Back in December 2017, Smith took to his social media and announced that he and his wife jewell were expecting “baby #4.”

Smith and Jewell have three daughters together. Their youngest child, Dakota, was born prematurely in January 2017 at 21 weeks. Dakota spent several months in intensive hospital care.

Watch the video below to see the gender surprise.

