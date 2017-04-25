TheBallerLife.com has learned that actor Jesse Williams and his wife Aryn Drake-Lee are amicably divorcing after five years of marriage.
Oh No: Jesse Williams & Wife Aryn Drake-Lee Amicably File For Divorce After 5 Years Of Marriage! (Video)
The Grey’s Anatomy star filed for divorce on April 11, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.
Williams, 35, wed his longtime girlfriend Drake-Lee, a real estate broker, in Los Angeles in September 2012. At the time, they had been dating for over five years. They first met while Williams was working as a schoolteacher in New York.
The two share two young children together: daughter Sadie, 3, and son Maceo, who was born in 2015.
Watch the video below for more details….