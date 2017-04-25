Oh No: Jesse Williams & Wife Aryn Drake-Lee Amicably File For Divorce After 5 Years Of Marriage! (Video)

Daymond John Speaks On His Recent Engagement To Fiancee Heather Taras, Prenups, His Successful Career & More! (Video)
TheBallerLife.com has learned that actor Jesse Williams and his wife Aryn Drake-Lee are amicably divorcing after five years of marriage.

The Grey’s Anatomy star filed for divorce on April 11, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Williams, 35, wed his longtime girlfriend Drake-Lee, a real estate broker, in Los Angeles in September 2012. At the time, they had been dating for over five years. They first met while Williams was working as a schoolteacher in New York.

The two share two young children together: daughter Sadie, 3, and son Maceo, who was born in 2015.

