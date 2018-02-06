Rapper Drake Gifts Fan $50,000 Dollar College Scholarship And $25K To Miami Senior High School! (Video)





Yesterday, rapper Drake traveled down to Miami Senior High School and shot a music video for his latest hit, “God’s Plan.”

After the video shoot, Drake also donated $25,000 dollars to the high school and gifted a fan a $50,000 dollar college schlarship to the University of Miami.

VLAD TV reports:

While at the school, Drake interacted with students, saying, “I hope you all have a great year, I hope you go on to do incredible things.” He shot several scenes with the high-school kids, giving all the students a chance to be featured in his music video.After donating $25k to the high school, and promising to design new uniforms for the campus, Drizzy marched over to the U.

While at the University of Miami, Drake awarded a student with a $50,000 scholarship for the Frost School of Music. It appears Drizzy has a love for students chasing their musical dreams. He continued on to shoot additional scenes for his music video at the college.

“This is the most turnt school I’ve ever been to,” claimed Drake as the entire U campus exploded with crazed fans after news of his arrival traveled across Miami. “God’s Plan” broke Spotify and Apple Music one-day streaming records when it debuted in January.