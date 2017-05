Oscar winner Mo’Nique recently went off on some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry and Lee Daniels.

Appearing at the world famous Apollo Theater in New York City Saturday, the comedienne turned actress was on stage and slammed the producers of the 2009 film, “Precious,” which landed her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the video below…