Shemar Moore Opens Up About His Relationship With New Girlfriend Anabelle Acosta (Video)





Yesterday, actor Shemar Moore visited the “Steve Harvey Show” and opened up his six-week relationship with new girlfriend Anabelle Acosta.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In the clip, Shemar also opened up about how he persuaded Anabelle to go on a date with him and how he’s ready for her to meet his mother very soon.

Moore, 47, sent social media into a frenzy after he brought Acosta, 31, as his date to the 2018 Grammys.

Watch the video below:

Anabelle Acosta is a film and television actress, best known for her starring roles on shows like HBO’s Ballers & ABC’s Quantico.

Acosta, who was born in Havana, Cuba to Cuban-American parents, is both a Meisner and Method trained actress. Her extensive training also includes dance and stage. Anabelle’s early acting career took shape in New York City as she studied at Juilliard and also worked as a model… appearing in a series of national commercials and print ads.

Acosta’s first big break into the acting world came in 2010 when she was cast in the lead role of Kelly in the independent film “We Made This Movie”.

Watch the video below: