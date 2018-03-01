Chadwick Boseman’s Girlfriend Taylor Simone Ledward
Steph Curry And Wife Ayesha Talk Third Pregnancy, Gender Results, $201 Million Dollar Contract And More! (Video)
Nischelle Turner Dishes On How She Missed Out On The Opportunity To Date Rapper Common! (Video)
Nelly Sings Debarge’s “I Like It” To Girlfriend Shantel Jackson On Valentine’s Day! (Video)
DJ Envy And His Wife Gia Casey Open Up About His Infidelity And Who Helped Them Save Their Marriage! (Video)

Shemar Moore Opens Up About His Relationship With New Girlfriend Anabelle Acosta (Video)



Yesterday, actor Shemar Moore visited the “Steve Harvey Show” and opened up his six-week relationship with new girlfriend Anabelle Acosta.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In the clip, Shemar also opened up about how he persuaded Anabelle to go on a date with him and how he’s ready for her to meet his mother very soon.

Moore, 47, sent social media into a frenzy after he brought Acosta, 31, as his date to the 2018 Grammys.

Watch the video below:

Anabelle Acosta is a film and television actress, best known for her starring roles on shows like HBO’s Ballers & ABC’s Quantico.

Acosta, who was born in Havana, Cuba to Cuban-American parents, is both a Meisner and Method trained actress. Her extensive training also includes dance and stage. Anabelle’s early acting career took shape in New York City as she studied at Juilliard and also worked as a model… appearing in a series of national commercials and print ads.

Acosta’s first big break into the acting world came in 2010 when she was cast in the lead role of Kelly in the independent film “We Made This Movie”.

Watch the video below:


Photo Source/Credit: Anabelle Acosta

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Nick Cannon Speaks On Why He Really Left 'America's Got Talent!' (Video)
Terrence Howard Talks 'Empire' Finale, Wife & Kids, Losing 40 Pounds & More! (Video)
Star Struck: Truck Driver Notices 'The Rock' In Traffic, Stops His 18 Wheeler And Stands In The Onco...
Pharrell Williams Talks Raising Infant Triplets And New Movie “Despicable Me 3."
Meagan Good Talks Dating Rapper 50 Cent Years Ago And Why She Kept Their Relationship A Secret!(Vide...
Mary J. Blige Dishes On Her Acting Career And New Movie 'Mudbound' (Video)
R.I.P. - Ex-NBA Star Rasual Butler And His Wife Leah Labelle Killed In Car Accident! (Video)
Artist Passes Out After Diddy And Dj Khaled Buy All Her Paintings For $3,000 Dollars! (Video)

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment