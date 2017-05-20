Steve Harvey Sued for $60 Million By Ex-Wife Mary Shackelford; Alleges Torture, Soul Murdering & More! (Details)

TheBallerLife.com has learned that talk show host Steve Harvey has been sued for 60 million dollars by his ex-wife Mary Shackelford.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, the comedian’s ex claims that her life has never been the same following their divorce in 2005.ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Mary alleges that she’s been suicidal and has resorted to self-medicate in an effort to handle the aftermath of their highly publicized (and highly contentious) divorce battle.
She is suing Steve for a lengthy list of things, including child endangerment, torture, conspiracy against rights, intentional infliction of emotional distress, breach of contract and even “soul murder.” The lawsuit states: “Soul murder is achieved by a combination of torture, deprivation and brainwashing.”
This is the not first time Mary has accused Steve of these types of allegations. Back in 2011, Mary made a series of Youtube videos discussing her past marriage with Steve.
