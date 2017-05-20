Steve Harvey Sued for $60 Million By Ex-Wife Mary Shackelford; Alleges Torture, Soul Murdering & More! (Details)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that talk show host Steve Harvey has been sued for 60 million dollars by his ex-wife Mary Shackelford.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the comedian’s ex claims that her life has never been the same following their divorce in 2005.

Mary alleges that she’s been suicidal and has resorted to self-medicate in an effort to handle the aftermath of their highly publicized (and highly contentious) divorce battle.

She is suing Steve for a lengthy list of things, including child endangerment, torture, conspiracy against rights, intentional infliction of emotional distress, breach of contract and even “soul murder.” The lawsuit states: “Soul murder is achieved by a combination of torture, deprivation and brainwashing.”

Watch the video below for more details….