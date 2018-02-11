Steve Harvey Helps Olympic Sprinter Carmelita Jeter Find Her A Man! (Video)





In the latest segment on “Steve’s Dating Pool”, host Steve Harvey helps three time olympic medallist Carmelita Jeter find her a man.

After interviewing several eligible bachelors and taking advice from Steve, Carmelita picked Michael and they had a lot in common on their first date.

Carmelita Jeter specializes in the 100 meters. She was the 2011 IAAF World Champion in the 100 m and a three-time Olympic medallist.

She won the 100 m bronze at the 2007 World Championships in Athletics and a gold at the World Athletics Final. She won a second World Championship bronze. Her victory in the Shanghai Golden Grand Prix in 10.64 seconds made her the second fastest woman ever in the 100 m, behind Florence Griffith-Joyner’s long-standing world record. Currently she holds three of the top ten times ever run.