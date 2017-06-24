Watch: Kevin Durant, Amber Rose And Rest Of The Golden State Warriors Play Softball For A Charity Event (Video)





Fresh off winning the 2017 NBA Finals earlier this month, Finals MVP Kevin Durant and several members of the Golden State Warriors played in a celebrity softball game earlier today at the Oakland Coliseum, hosted by Warriors center JaVale McGee.

The charity event benefited JaVale’s #Juglife Foundation, which promotes a healthy lifestyle by encouraging everyone to drink more water.

Some of the Warriors teammates who participated in th event included Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Zaza Pachulia, Matt Barnes, Ian Clark, Shaun Livingston and Patrick McCaw.

Also, model Amber Rose and Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch also showed off their softball skills.

Watch the video below…