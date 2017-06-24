NBA Star Hassan Whiteside Makes Good On Childhood Promise And Surprises His Mother With A New 6 Bedroom House. (Video)
Star Struck: Truck Driver Notices ‘The Rock’ In Traffic, Stops His 18 Wheeler And Stands In The Oncoming Lane For A Selfie!
DJ Khaled Speaks On Fatherhood, His Relationship With Birdman, His New Jordan Sneaker & Dropping New Music! (Video)
Balling: Dr. Dre Donates $10 Million Dollars To Compton High School (Video)
Wow: Diddy Beats Out Beyonce As Being The 2017 Highest Paid Celebrity According To Forbes! (Video)

Watch: Kevin Durant, Amber Rose And Rest Of The Golden State Warriors Play Softball For A Charity Event (Video)



Fresh off winning the 2017 NBA Finals earlier this month, Finals MVP Kevin Durant and several members of the Golden State Warriors played in a celebrity softball game earlier today at the Oakland Coliseum, hosted by Warriors center JaVale McGee.

The charity event benefited JaVale’s #Juglife Foundation, which promotes a healthy lifestyle by encouraging everyone to drink more water.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Some of the Warriors teammates who participated in th event included Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Zaza Pachulia, Matt Barnes, Ian Clark, Shaun Livingston and Patrick McCaw.

Also, model Amber Rose and Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch also showed off their softball skills.

Watch the video below…

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment