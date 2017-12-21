Watch: Magic Johnson And Isiah Thomas Get Emotional While Finally Reconciling Their Strained Friendship! (Video)

Divine Reunion: College Classmates Learn They’re Also Long Lost Biological Brothers! (Video)
This past Tuesday, NBA Hall of Famers Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas finally reunited in a special that aired on NBATV and the two got very emotional while genuinely reconciling their strained friendship.

According to Yahoo Sports, Johnson and Thomas’ relationship deteriorated starting in the late 1980s, when the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers played each other in two consecutive NBA Finals. In Game 3 of the ’88 Finals the two got into a tussle, and after the Pistons beat LA in ’89, their relationship seemed over.

Johnson famously helped keep Thomas off the 1992 Dream Team, which has always sat wrong with both Thomas and NBA fans. Johnson admitted that he helped keep Thomas off the Dream Team in part because he says Thomas spread a rumor that he was bisexual or gay.

Watch the video below:

Retired NBA star Jalen Rose reacts to Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas’ reunion and reconciliation.

Watch the video below:

