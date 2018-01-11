



Meet Joanna Livingston, wife of NBA star Shaun Livingston.

We are not sure how Shaun and Joanna first met or when they first started dating, but we do know the couple got married in August 2017.

The wedding was held at Shaun Livingston’s West Coast residence. According to Shaun’s father, Reggie Livingston, the nuptials were a surprise for the guests. The unsuspecting guests were under the impression they were there for a party.

“No one knew he was getting married,” Reggie Livingston stated in a message to Nick in the Morning. “We didn’t tell anyone until (they were) at the wedding. Made an announcement during the party.”

One look says it all #thelivingstons A post shared by Shaun Livingston (@sdot1414) on Aug 8, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

Shaun and Joanna welcomed their first child together in February 2017, a gorgeous daughter named Tyler Marie.

Joanna Livingston is a former professional model, creative director at TAO and the co-owner and co-founder of The Chung Marie Group (a photoshoot studio), along with her business partner Robbie Hardy. The Chung Marie Group is a photo shoot studio that provides services for special events, family portraits, portfolios, film, and television.

As a model, Joanna was featured in R&B singer Usher’s “Trading Places” music video. She also appeared in one of singer Trey Songz’ music videos. Joanna is from Las Vegas and describes herself as a “mixed chick”. She is Puerto Rican, Italian, and African-American.

Shaun Livingston is currently playing guard for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors. Livingston entered the league directly out of high school after he was selected in the first round of the 2004 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Clippers with the 4th overall pick. In 2007, Livingston suffered a debilitating knee injury that damaged almost every part of his left knee, and it took him about a year and a half to return to action.

Livingston went on to play for several NBA teams including the Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Bobcats, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Brooklyn Nets. He is a two-time NBA champion, winning both with Golden State in 2015 and 2017.

On July 25th, 2017, Shaun re-signed a a three-year, $24 million contract with the Warriors.

