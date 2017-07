Actress Jada Pinkett stopped by the “Sway in the Morning” show earlier today and revealed that she was all “about that life” when she first met the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

During the interview with Sway, Jada revealed that she use to be a drug dealer when she first met Tupac, opened up about the real nature of her relationship with Pac, her marriage to hubby Will Smith, new movie “Girls Trip’ and much more.

Watch the videos below…