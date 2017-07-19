



TV personality and actor Terrence J and his model girlfriend Jasmine Sanders stopped by the “Wendy Williams Show” recently and opened up about their relationship, how they first met, his new California home and new MTV show, “SafeWord.”

Watch the interview below…

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Jasmine Sanders, who is well known by her social media name of Golden Barbie, is a German model, who has been and still is the face of various brands like Ralph Lauren, Nike, Smashbox, American Eagle and many more.

Jasmine was born on June 22nd, 1991, in Germany, but raised in South Carolina. Her mother is German and father is African-American.

Sanders became popular for her movie role as Jasmine in the 2014 film ‘School Dance.’ Also, she had roles in the movies ‘Smooth Talking Sexy Hair’(2014) and ‘Glosses’(2016).

Terrence Jenkins, better known as Terrence J, is an actor and TV personality best known as the host of BET’s “106 & Park.” After his stint with BET, he worked as the co-anchor of E! News from 2012-2015.

Terrence graduated from North Carolina A&T State University in 2004 with a degree in mass communication. He starred in the sequel to the 2007 film Stomp the Yard, Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, and Tim Story’s film, “Think Like A Man.”



Photo Source/Credit: Jasmine Sanders