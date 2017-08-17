LeBron James Reportedly Leaving Cleveland Cavaliers Because Owner Dan Gilbert Supports Donald Trump! (Video)





Is LeBron James leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers because owner Dan Gilbert supports Donald Trump??

Well, according to prominent NBA writer Chris Sheridan, who broke the 2014 news that LeBron was leaving the Miami Heat to go back to Cleveland, took to Twitter and broke some more news from his inside source.



Sheridan tweeted:

“NBA source said today: “This will be LeBron’s final season in Cleveland. He is 100 percent leaving. Relationship with owners beyond repair.”

After Sheridan broke the news, other NBA reporters and inside sources chimed in and said Lebron is leaving because the Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Guilbert is a big Trump supporter. It has been reported that owner dan Gilbert donated $750K to the Donald Trump’s campaign.

Over the past few days, James has been highly critical of President Trump following the events in Charlottesville.

Watch the video below of LEbron talking about Trump.