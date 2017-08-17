



TheBallerLife.com has learned that NFL star Teddy Bridgewater’s long time girlfriend, Erika Cardona, authored and just released a new children’s book titled, “Little Bear Teddy: Big Dream Come True.”

The book, “Little Bear Teddy,” which can be purchased here, is somewhat based on Bridgewater, who dreams about what he wants to be when he is older. His dream comes true because he understands that working hard in school is just as important as practicing on the field.

According to the web site, the “fictional” series is one that “children of all ages can relate to, and even includes the option for a copy autographed by Bridgewater.

Erika Cardona grew up in Miami, FL with a love for reading and writing-poetry to be exact. With a degree in Early Childhood Education, she teaches children that reading is fundamental. Erika decided to write these stories based on her best friend’s dream. With hard work and dedication, having your vision come to life is not as hard as it may seem.

Teddy and Erika first met when they were freshmen at Northwestern High School in Miami, Florida. When Teddy was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings, Erika relocated with him to the Twin Cities, where she teaches kindergarten.

Today is all about you..You are my best friend and partner in crime. I cannot thank God enough for allowing you to see another year of life. Happy Birthday!! @teddyb_h2o🎊🎁 🎂 #23 A post shared by ERIKA (@simpleee_slim) on Nov 10, 2015 at 6:55am PST

Bridgewater, a Christian, graduated from the University of Louisville with a degree in Sports Administration.

Teddy Bridgewater was selected by the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings as the 32nd pick of the first round in the 2014 draft. Bridgewater signed a four-year contract worth $6.85 million with a $3.3 million signing bonus with the Minnesota Vikings.

Photo Credit/Source: Erika Cardona