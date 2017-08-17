NFL Star Michael Bennett Says He Wants White Players To Join The Protest During National Anthem! (Video)





Yesterday, Seattle Seahawks star Michael Bennett chatted with ESPN’s “SC6” and talked about why he decided to protest this year by sitting down during the national anthem, why he’s willing to continue to protest for the remainder of the season and why he feels nothing will ever get done unless white players around the league join in as well, despite the number of players already protesting.

Watch the video below:

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith responded to whether white NFL players should join in the national anthem protests.