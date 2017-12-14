Warren Sapp Tweets Pics Of Adult Toys In Response To Jami Cantor’s NFL Network S*xual Harassment Allegations: ‘You Are Not Going To Put That On Me!’





NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp exclusively joined the “Andy Slater Show” on Wednesday and responded to Jamie Cantor’s NFL Network s#xual harassment allegations against him along with several other retired NFL players and analyst.

In case you have not heard, Jami Cantor, who use to work as a wardrobe stylist at the NFL network, has accused several current analyst, retired NFL players and executives of s#xual harassment.

Cantor allegations against Sapp include him allegedly urinating in front of her in the bathroom, talking openly about s#xual experiences, showing her nude photos of women on his phone and giving her s#x toys as Christmas gifts three years in a row.

Yesterday, Sapp refuted Jamie’s allegations during a radio interview and also tweeted a photo of the adult toy he allegedly gave to her as a Christmas present.

After going into detail on all of the alleged incidents during the interview, Sapp said, “Ain’t no me too on s#xual harassment! Are you kidding me? No way. Uh-uh, sir. No. You’re not going to put that one on me!



Here’s a photo below of the adult toy Sapp tweeted:

Sapp is no stranger to controversy when it comes to women. back in 2015, Sapp was fired from his $540,000 dollar a year NFL Network Analyst job after he was arrested for soliciting and assaulting two escorts/prostitutes in Phoenix, Arizona after the Super Bowl.





Here’s video footage below of Sapp speaking with Phoenix police just moments after his February 2nd, 2015 arrest for paying escorts $600 dollars for oral s+x in Arizona during the 2015 Superbowl weekend.