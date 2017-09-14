Detroit Lions Fan Responds After Being Called The N-Word For Sitting During National Anthem! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that a photo a black man and woman called a racial slur for sitting during the national anthem at the Detroit Lion’s home opener game on monday night has gone viral.

The woman featured in the photo, Stacey, tells Fox 2 Detroit that she has no words for what was written in the racist and profanity tinged Snapchat.

In the photo, she and her friend are called “ignorant n-words.” The man allegedly behind the post is a Pontiac business owner, who, on Sunday, denied posting the photo and writing the bigoted caption. However, he seemingly changed his story with a Facebook post before deleting his account.

As for Stacey, she says she sits during the anthem because of the lyrics in the third stanza about killing self-emancipated slaves. She hopes the fallout over this post brings people together

Watch the video below for more details on this story.