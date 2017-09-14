Detroit Lions Fan Responds After Being Called The N-Word For Sitting During National Anthem! (Video)

TheBallerLife.com has learned that a photo a black man and woman called a racial slur for sitting during the national anthem at the Detroit Lion’s home opener game on monday night has gone viral.
The woman featured in the photo, Stacey, tells Fox 2 Detroit that she has no words for what was written in the racist and profanity tinged Snapchat.
In the photo, she and her friend are called “ignorant n-words.” The man allegedly behind the post is a Pontiac business owner, who, on Sunday, denied posting the photo and writing the bigoted caption. However, he seemingly changed his story with a Facebook post before deleting his account.
As for Stacey, she says she sits during the anthem because of the lyrics in the third stanza about killing self-emancipated slaves. She hopes the fallout over this post brings people together
So what are the words in the third verse of the national anthem?
Thom Hartmann reads an article written by activist Shaun King, which shares the racist, missing verse of the Star Spangled Banner and breaks down what it really means.
