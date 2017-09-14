Watch: LaVar Ball Surprises His Struggling Handyman With A Brand New Truck And New Job As Property Manager For Big Baller Brand! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that despite what some people might think about NBA rookie Lonzo Ball’s dad, LaVar Ball, he does have a good heart and wants the best for his kids.

On Monday, Lavar Ball lured his longtime handyman to a local car dealer in California, where he surprised him and his family with a 2017 Toyota Tundra.

Ball said he’s known the man for nearly 15 years. The man had trouble going back and forth to his job due to transmission problems with his vehicle. But that is his former job now.

Ball said he also gave the man a new job as a property manager for Big Baller Brand.

“It’s just something I did for him,” Ball told ESPN.com. “He’s been working a long time trying to make ends meet. That car ain’t gonna get him from place to place. Now he has a car that can get him from Point A to Point B.”