Ray Lewis Gets Emotional While Responding To Shannon Sharpe Calling Him A Hyprocrite For Kneeling On Both Knees During The National Athem: ‘I Wasn’t Protesting, I Was Praising God!’ (Video)





This kneeling for the protest thing is starting to get comical. People are now having to explain why they took a knee, media outlets are critiquing who’s kneeling and protesting the correct way, who’s doing it wrong, when and where to do it…this is all starting to get out of hand.

For instance, this past Sunday, the sports fans were shocked to see to Ray Lewis, who has been a big vocal critic of Colin Kaepernick’s protest in the past, pictured kneeling on both knees with current NFL players during the playing of the National Anthem in London.

After the video and photos circulated around the web of Lewis kneeling, Ray’s former teammate Shannon Sharpe called him out and expressed his disappointment because Lewis had said numerous times that he would never kneel during the Anthem.

In case you do not know, Ray and Shannon had a heated debate a few months back on Colin Kaepernick and should players kneel for the national anthem (Click here if you missed it). Shannon supports Kaepernick’s protest and Ray does not think it’s appropriate to do it on the field.

Watch the video below:

Ray got wind of Shannon’s comments which did not sit well with him and responded back saying his kneeling was not a protest at all.

On Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” Tuesday night, an emotional and visibly angry Ray said, “I dropped on two knees, both knees, so I could simply honor God in the midst of chaos!” Ray added, “First of all, I’m 42-years-old with 6 kids. I’m a grown man!”

Watch the video below:

After Lewis’ comments, Shannon responded and talked about being called out by Ray after criticizing him.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: