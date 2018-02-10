Watch: Idris Elba Proposes To Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre At The Screening Of His New Film “Yardie!” (Video)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Shows Off Another $100 Million Dollar Check He Received From Last Fight! (Video)
TheBallerLife.com – Ballerwives.com has learned that actor Idris Elba proposed to his girlfriend, Sabrina Dhowre, at a screening for his new movie, Yardie, in London on Friday.

A guest at the screening captured the special moment on video, showing Idris bending down on one knee and popping the big question with a ring box in hand as the audience responded in cheers. Dhowre, 29, held her hands up to her face in shock and surprise before the happy couple embraced.

Watch the video below:

